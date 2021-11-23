How is Kamal’s health now

Chennai: Actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, who recently returned from the United States, on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, he said he has isolated himself at a hospital. He said had a mild cough after he returned from the United States and subjected himself to tests, which returned positive for Covid.

‘Please remind yourself that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over and be careful,’ he said in an appeal to the people.

Meanwhile, a bulletin issued by SRMC hospital, where Kamal was admitted, said his condition was stable.

Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital for the complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever. He has tested Covid positive. He is on medical management and his condition is stable, hospital Medical Director Dr Suhas Prabhakar said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a tweet, wished Kamal Haasan a speedy recovery and return to his normal work.