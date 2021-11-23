Kavya Belly ready to rock in Kollywood

Kavya Belly is slowly rising the ladder of success. The young actress made her beginning with Arvindhanain Athithigal, directed by M Manohar in 2018.

Jeevan Jojo’s directorial Ullasam in which she plays Deepa is ready for release.

Her movie No Man’s Land is all complete and ready for release in Amazon Prime. She is currently acting as heroine in The Nightingales Productions’ Kanal, directed by Samaya Murali. She is also acting as heroine in Aju Kizhimulla’s directorial Drama. Kishore Kumar and Charlie are also in the cast. Both the films are ready for release.