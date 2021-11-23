Maanaadu producer writes a letter to CM

Tamil nadu government last week issued an order stating that only those people who have been vaccinated for the COVID 19 would be allowed at public places such as movie theatres, malls. Tamil nadu government last week issued an order stating that only those people who have been vaccinated for the COVID 19 would be allowed at public places such as movie theatres, malls.

With Silambarasan starrer Maanaadu set for release 25 November, the profucer of the film Suresh Kamatchi has penned a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin urging him to reconsider the decision.

In his letter, he said, ‘ The cinema industry has languished for a long time. Theatres have been deserted since the birth of the OTT platforms. Only the big films help to recover from that. Annaatthe brought back people to the cinema halls.

The government changed the theatres from fifty per cent seat occupancy to one hundred per cent seat occupancy. We all saw their permission as a reward for doing business with gratitude.’

‘But now it has come as a shock to all the film industry that theatrical admission is only possible if the vaccination is complete. Vaccination is not yet mandatory worldwide. No vaccine has yet been found for those under the age of eighteen. But they are allowed in schools and other public places.’

‘The vaccination drive is going well under your rule. The pandemic has come under control. People are protecting themselves with face shields and sanitisers. The injunction that only vaccinated people should be allowed in theatres will greatly affect the film industry.’

‘Even people who do not have an Android phone will come to the movie. If they are asked to bring the vaccination certificate, then they will avoid coming to the theatres. That too, if they came to the theatre and were sent back they would never come to the movie halls again.’

‘We kindly want you to keep the cinema industry alive by allowing those to be vaccinated as soon as possible to the movie halls as you allow people under age 18. Please act soon to save the film industry and the theatre owners.’