Motor vehicle inspector fatally run over by van

Karur: A Motor Vehicle Inspector attached to the Karur Regional Transport Office (RTO) was fatally run over by a speeding van at Vengakalpatti on the Tiruchirapalli-Karur highway here.

Police said the Inspector N Kanagaraj (57) was serving in the Flying Squad. He was engaged in vehicle inspection, when the van did not stop, mowed him down and fled the scene.

Kanagaraj, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed.

Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and are investigating. Special teams have been formed to trace the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the RTO officer and announced Rs 50 lakh as a solatium to the bereaved family members.

In a statement here, Stalin expressed shock and grief over his death and announced the solatium from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund.