Rajavamsam to release 26 Nov

Sasikumar’s Rajavamsam is all set for release 26 November.

The film is a rural entertainer and is directed by debutant KV Kathirvelu.

The film has Nikki Galrani, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Singam Puli, Rekha, Sathish playing important roles. Sam CS has composed music for the film.

Rajavamsam is a film that talks about joint family. Audiences will love it when watching it along with their own families. Since it has 40 actors in the cast, we were worried over the budget, but producer Raja was confident. This will be a feel-good film, said Sasikumar.

Speaking at an promotional event, Sasikumar added, ‘ When they approached me to act in the film, I readily agreed. I was impressed by the story. It speaks about joint families’.

Heaping laurels on actress Niki Galrani, he said, ‘She has done her part well. Her performance in the climax will be appreciated by audience’.

He thanked producers D D Raja and DDR Sanjay Kumarfor keeping faith in the movie and taking efforts to release the movie in a big way.

On his part, the director said, ‘The movie will remind on of family values.All the artistes have given their best’.

Niki Galrani, said, ‘Though I had never grew up in a joint family, shooting with such a team gave me that feel. I was happy and learnt a lot from Sasikumar’.