Several dead in US as SUV rams christmas parade

Washington: A vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday causing some fatalities and injuring more than 20 people, police said.

The Waukesha Christmas parade was taking place when a red SUV broke through the barricades, westbound, headed down Main Street, Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters.

The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident, he said.

He did not specify the number of people killed and added that no further information would be released until families have been notified.

A total of 11 adults and 12 children were taken to six area hospitals, Fire Chief Steven Howard told reporters.

A person of interest was in custody, Thompson said, adding that officers had recovered the involved vehicle. There were no other threats, officials at the press conference said.

During the incident an officer fired at the SUV in an attempt to stop it, the authorities added.

Schools will not open Monday and roads will remain closed, Thompson said, while the investigation is continuing.

President Joe Biden has received a briefing on the situation and the White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident, said a White House official.

We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed,added the official.

While local law enforcement were the primary responding entities, the FBI said it was providing assistance.

Angelito Tenorio, who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, was at the parade and told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he saw an SUV cross over, just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route.