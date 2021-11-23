Stalin’s mega push for industrial development in TN

Coimbatore: In a major boost to industrial development, the Tamilnadu government today signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with 52 firms involving a total investment of Rs 34,723 crore.

The agreements, which will facilitate investments in 22 districts of the State, were signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the investment conclave held in this Textile city.

At the conclave, Stalin also launched the TN Fintech Policy-2021. Later in his address, he said today’s investments will create 76,000 jobs in the State.

Since the investments were spread over 22 districts, the youth of the State will get job near their place of stay.

He said after the DMK government came to power in May this year, investment conclaves were held in July and September in which MoUs involving investments to the tune of more than Rs 45,000 crore were signed.

Observing that today’s investment conclave was the third such initiative of the government to attract investments, he said if this trend continued there will be no doubt that Tamilnadu will be the No.1 state in attracting investments in the country.

Pointing out that the Union government’s Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) has ranked Tamil Nadu as the No.1 State in industrial development, Stalin reiterated this government’s resolve to make TN a USD one trillion economy by 2030 and make the State one of the best states in South Asia.