Tamilnadu posts 741 Covid cases, 114 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 741 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 27,21,762.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 114 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 5,57,320.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 57 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 17 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 25 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 6 and 119 new cases, respectively. 13 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 36,401.

On the positive side, 808 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 26,76,825.