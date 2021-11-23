Vanniyar Sangam files case against Suriya and Jyotika

Chennai: A case has been filed against Suriya and his wife Jyotika by Vanniyar Sangam chief Arul Mozhi in Chidambaram court today.

He alleged in his petition that Suriya had allegedly portrayed their community in bad light in his movie ‘Jai Bhim’. The movie was released on 1 November in Amazon Prime.

Arul Mozhi leveled charges against Suriya and director of ‘Jai Bhim’ T J Gnanavel, producers 2D Entertainment, Jyotika and Amazon Prime.

Remember that in a legal notice issued earlier to the parties involved in the making of ‘Jai Bhim’ by advocate Balu on behalf of Vanniyar Sangam, it was said that they have retained the real names of the real characters in the real incident in the movie … But deliberately they have changed the name of the Sub-Inspector.

‘In the real story, the sub-inspector who is involved in the custodial death of the under trial was called Anthonysamy, who was Christian by religion.’

It also alleged that the filmmakers had intentionally positioned a calendar with the agni kundam image related to Vanniyar Sangam in the scene, in order to depict the mentioned sub-inspector as Vanniyar. The notice claimed that this was achieved with the malafide intention of defaming the members of the Vanniyar Sangam and damaging the image and reputation of the entire Vanniyar community.