Central team assessing TN’s flood damage meets Stalin

Chennai: The seven-member Central team, which assessed the flood damage in the State for the past few days, called on Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai today. Senior Ministers and top officials were present during the meet at the Secretariat here.

The team had split into two and carried out spot assessment of the damage incurred in the recent rains.

The team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts. It also visited Puducherry.

The other team comprising three members visited Kanyakumari to study the damage. It also visited Vellore and Ranipet districts.

Both the teams returned to Chennai by Tuesday evening followed by a briefing at the Secretariat today.

Though loss of life was not massive, but damages to properties and agricultural lands are a cause of concern presently. The State government has already appealed to the Centre to provide a sum of Rs 2,629 crore as relief.