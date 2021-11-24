First look of Dhanush’s Atrangi Re is out

The makers of Atrangi Re shared the first looks of the film’s stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan and let’s just say their looks are true to the film’s title – Atrangi Re.

The makers described the film as a love called madness. Introducing Akshay Kumar’s character from the film, Sara wrote: Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar, to ho jayein tayaar to meet Mr Akshay Kumar. Enough said.

Dhanush aka Vishnu is a boy next door. In poetess Sara’s words: Mileyi Vishu se, hamara pehla character. Couldn’t be played by any other actor. From National Awards to being called Thalaiva- he makes everyone Khush. Ji haa you guessed it right it’s Dhanush Dhanush Dhanush.

Atrangi Re is Dhanush’s second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar’s first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The film’s shooting began in 2020. However, it was halted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns .During the film’s shoot, actor Akshay Kumar and the film’s director Aanand L Rai had contracted the virus due to which the film was delayed again.