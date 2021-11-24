Huge third wave unlikely, no need for booster shot, says AIIMS chief

New Delhi: India does not need to roll out booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine for now, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said.

He also said the possibility of a ‘huge third wave’ is ‘declining each passing day’. Hailing the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against the infectious disease, Guleria also acknowledged how India has come a long way in vaccine manufacturing – from importing shots to now taking the lead in exporting doses to other countries.

Guleria said that presently, the focus must be on injecting more Indians with the first and second doses of the vaccine. ‘If we have that number (of people vaccinated with the first and second doses) in a sufficiently large amount, we will be well protected as a country,’ he added.