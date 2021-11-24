Valimai from12 Jan?

Ajith’s upcoming action entertainer Valimai is reportedly planning to hit screens 12 January.

Directed by H Vinoth, Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The film stars RX 100-fame Kartikeya as the antagonist in the H Vinoth actioner. Speaking about how he came on board Valimai, Kartikeya says, ‘I never saw the film coming. I was shooting for Raja Vikramarka, and it was then that the offer came to me. At first, I was surprised because the combination of H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar is a huge deal.” It’s the script that ultimately drew Kartikeya towards the film, he adds. “I listened to the script and was amazed at how strong my character was, and how he gets pitted against Ajith sir. There was no reason to refuse this film. Ajith sir plays a cop and I play a criminal, who has a powerful philosophy and is both physically and mentally strong. Even my character’s name is unusual in this film.’