Man U, Chelsea book berth in CL knockouts

Valencia: Manchester United sealed a spot in the Champions League Round-of-16 with a 2-0 win over Villarreal in a Group F fixture here on Tuesday.

Caretaker Michael Carrick led United for the first time following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had Cristiano Ronaldo – the competition’s top-scorer – to thank. Ronaldo produced a sublime lobbed finish while Jadon Sancho – who joined the club in the off-season – struck his first for United to ensure victory and top spot in the group.

Defending champion Chelsea also advanced on the back of a 4-0 win over already-qualified Juventus, which slumped to its heaviest loss in CL. Barcelona, now coached by Xavi Hernandez, drew 0-0 at home to Benfica, meaning the Spanish club might need to beat Bayern Munich in the final round of games to advance.