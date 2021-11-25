Sasikumar to act in a movie titled Ayodhi

Sasikumar’s next film has been titled Ayodhi. Directed by Manthira Moorthy, the shooting of the film began today following a formal pooja ceremony.

Manthira Moorthy, who has also written the story and screenplay, has shared in a statement that the shooting of the film will be held for 45 days in and around Madurai and Rameswaram. The film also stars Cooku with Comali-fame Pugazh, Bose Venkat, and Yashpal Sharma among others. The genre and other details related to the film are currently under wraps.

The film has music by NR Raghunanthan, while Maathesh will be serving as the cinematographer. Ayodhi will be bankrolled by Ravindran through Trident Arts.