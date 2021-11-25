Test match: India makes steady start against Kiwis

Kanpur: India made an excellent recovery after losing Mayank Agarwal early in the innings, as Shubman Gill slammed his 2nd Test half-century to take India to 82/1 at lunch on day one of the first Test against Nee Zealand.

Cheteshwar Pujara, meanwhile, remains unbeaten on 15 off 61 deliveries. New Zealand looked threatening early in the innings with Jamieson finding significant movement, and eventually trapping Mayank Agarwal with his ball moving away from the right-hander. However, Gill snatched the momentum away from Kiwis as he targeted Ajaz Patel, stepping out of his crease to slam the New Zealand spinner for boundaries.

Pujara gave him good company as he resorted to his template of using feet against the spinners. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Shreyas Iyer is making hisbdrbut in Test while Wriddhiman Saha is the wicket keeper.

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin are the three seamers, while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav are the seamers.