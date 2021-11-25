TN holds 11th mega Covid vaccination drive

Chennai: Tamilnadu government conducted the 11th special Covid-19 vaccination camp across the State today, urging those not vaccinated to get the shots immediately.

According to the State Health Department, as at 11.40 am, a total of 2.11 lakh persons got vaccinated. In the previous ten special camps held in the last two months, a total of 1.85 crore people have been vaccinated

Special camps were held today at more than 50,000 places across the State.

In Chennai, special camps were held in 1,600 places with a target to vaccinate around 2 lakhs, Health Minister M Subramanian told reporters in Royapuram.

Another 2,88,073 persons were inoculated in the State on Wednesday, taking the overall coverage by government vaccination centres to 6,47,43,917. Among those vaccinated were 1,66,926 persons aged 18 to 44 years and 80,450 persons aged 45 to 59 years.