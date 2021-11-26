MGR’s niece Leelavathy who donated kidneys to him, dies

Chennai: MGC Leelavathy, who had saved the life of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MGR by donating one of her kidneys, passed away here today.

Leelavathy is the daughter of MGR’s elder brother M G Chakrapani. She donated one of her kidneys to MGR when he was undergoing treatment in the United States in 1984.

AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and grief over her death and offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

They also recalled the kidney donated by her to MGR that saved his life and said she had lived with only one kidney for the last 37 years.