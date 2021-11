Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 746 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 27,23,991.

Eleven patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 36,443.

On the positive side, 759 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 26,79,130.