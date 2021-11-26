Teacher arrested for sexual abuse, headmistress for attemtping to hide

Ariyalur: The Ariyalur police have arrested a 33-year-old teacher of a government school here on charges of sexually harassing a class eight girl student at the school and the headmistress for allegedly trying to cover up the issue.

Sources said that the accused S.Arul Selvan sexually harassed the 14-year-old girl, when she had gone to the office room to take the attendance register on Tuesday. When the girl raised an alarm, the teacher had slapped her. The girl informed the incident to other teachers, who in turn alerted the School Education Department officials, as the headmistress S.Rajeswari (54) was on leave on that day.

An inquiry was held with the accused teacher and the girl on the same day. The headmistress, who came to the school Wednesday, reportedly asked the affected girl to desist from raising the issue further.

Following this, the enraged parents and locals laid a siege to the school demanding action against the teacher and the headmistress.

The All Women Police arrested Arul Selvan and Rajeswari for trying to cover up the issue. Further investigations are on.