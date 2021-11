Coimbatore: In a tragic incident, three female elephants died after being hit by a speeding express train while crossing the railway tracks near Madukkarai in this district last night.

Forest department officials said the dead elephants included an adult, a sub-adult and a juvenile.

They were crossing the railway tracks near Navakkarai coming under the Madukkarai forest range, when they were hit by the Mangaluru-Chennai Mail.

All the three elephants–belonging to the same herd–died on the spot.