Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 746 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued by the State government.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.72 per cent. A total of 1,03,258 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new cases with 759 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,79,130, leaving 8,418 active infections.

Chennai, where fresh cases dropped to 103, reported no death due to Covid-19. Coimbatore recorded 113 cases, while Erode saw 70. There were 59 cases in Chengalpattu. Salem saw a small rise in cases, as 56 people tested positive, when compared with 43 the previous day.

There are currently 8,418 active cases in the State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 27,23,991 cases.

A total of 1,03,258 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5,38,67,315.

Another 2,31,136 people, including 1,34,159 people aged 18 to 44 and 65,628 people in the 45-59 age group, were vaccinated. This took the coverage in government centres to 6,61,76,885.