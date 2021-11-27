Digit wins digital insurer of the year award at AIIA

Chennai: Digit Insurance, a unicorn general insurance company offering health, car, bike, travel, home and shop insurance, announced it has been conferred with the ‘Digital Insurer of the Year’ award at the 25th edition of the Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2021 (AIIA).

A press release said Digit, the only Indian insurer to win this year, bagged this award for its efforts in showing how technology-backed solutions can be scaled and sustained to make insurance simple for customers.

‘Digit is also the youngest insurance company globally to win this year and had won the ‘General Insurance Company of the Year’ award at AIIA back-to-back in 2019 and 2020,’ it added.