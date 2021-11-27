Government hospital nurse found murdered in Andipatti

Theni: A 43-year-old government hospital nurse was found murdered in her house at Pappammalpuram locality in Andipatti.

Police said the deceased was identified as Selvi, who was working as a nurse in Andipatti government hospital. She had been living alone after separating from her husband.

Selvi was found dead in a pool of blood with injuries on face and head. The body was removed to Theni government medical college hospital for post mortem.

Theni District Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre visited the spot and held an inquiry.