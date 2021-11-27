Sindhu, men’s doubles duo in semi-finals

Jakarta: PV Sindhu came back from a game down to beat South Korea’s Sim Yujin 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 here on Friday and enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament.

Sindhu will play second seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand for a place in the title decider.

The men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty later beat the Malaysian combination of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 21-19 in straight games to make the last-four stage.

However, the other Indian in the fray, B Sai Praneeth, lost 12-21, 8-21 in straight games to Olympic champion and former World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles quarter-finals.