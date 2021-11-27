Stalin meets Governor, discusses rains, NEET

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today met Governor RN Ravi to discuss the situation in the State due to continuous and heavy rainfall.

During the meeting, sources said Stalin explained to the Governor various measures being taken by the State government in view of the heavy rains and requested him to get adequate funds from the Centre for relief and repair works.

Also, Stalin reportedly urged Ravi to press the Union government to grant exemption to Tamilnadu from NEET.

Stalin was accompanied by senior Ministers Duraimurugan and M Subramanian, Health Secretary Dr Radhakrishnan and other top officials during his meeting with Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Tamilnadu on Wednesday demanded a compensation of Rs 4,625.8 crore from the Centre to carry out relief works in rain-affected areas.

The State government officials made a presentation to the Central team and explained the additional damages caused by the recent spell and demanded Rs 1,996 crore in addition to the already demanded Rs 2,629 crore.

The Central team was led by Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, Rajiv Sharma.

In a tweet, Stalin said the State government had demanded sanctioning of enough funds to take up interim relief work in rain-affected areas. Senior Ministers and Tamilnadu government officials were present at the meeting with the Chief Minister.

The team is expected to give its report to the Home Ministry’s Disaster Management Department to arrive at a figure for interim relief to Tamilnadu and Puducherry.