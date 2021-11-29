AIADMK to appeal against HC order on Jaya house: EPS

Chennai: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today said his party will file an appeal against a recent order of the Madras High Court to hand over the palatial Poes Garden bungalow owned by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to her brother’s children (Deepa and Deepak).

The court gave this verdict after striking down an order passed by the previous AIADMK government to acquire the property and convert it into a memorial.

Speaking to the media, Palaniswami said the then government wanted to make the Veda Nilayam house as a fitting tribute to ‘Amma’.

‘We will file an appeal in the court. An announcement in this regard will be made at the executive committee meet of the party’, he added.

The erstwhile AIADMK government had proposed to convert Veda Nilayam — home to the state’s iconic Chief Minister — to a memorial.

The AIADMK also said the party has a ‘responsibility and right’ to convert the house into a memorial and that it was the ‘wholehearted desire’ of the people of Tamilnadu and AIADMK party workers.