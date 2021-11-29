Film industry mourns choreographer’s demise

Chennai: Popular choreographer Shiva Shankar, who worked in many films including ‘Thiruda Thirudi’ (‘Manmadha Raasa) and ‘Baahubali’, breathed his last in Hyderabad on Sunday, due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shiva Shankar was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus, where he passed away on Sunday.

Shiva Shankar has starred in a lot of movies in Telugu and Tamil like ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’ and ‘Sarkar’. The choreographer also won the National Film Award for best choreography in the ‘Magadheera’ movie.

His eldest son was also infected with Covid along with him.

Several film personalities including Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood condoled his demise. Tamil film personalities have also expressed shock and condolence.