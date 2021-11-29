Parliament passes Bill to cancel 3 Farm Laws

New Delhi: The Bill to repeal the farm laws was today passed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs. The Opposition was demanding a discussion on the Bill.

The bill was passed without any discussion. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm.

The Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Congress have issued whips to its MPs asking them to be present during the session today. The Congress protested at Parliament House today morning demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Meanwhile, in his customary address before the beginning of the winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is ready to answer all questions in the house and insisted that the decorum of the house should be maintained by all parties.

Apart from the farm laws, a Bill on cryptocurrency, personal data protection bill and others will also be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, which will have 19 working days. The session will conclude on 23 December. Sources said around 30 Bills will be tabled.

The three farm laws passed by the Centre had met with unprecedented opposition and protests from farmers, especially in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Modi announced that the laws would be repealed as the government failed to convince a certain section of the farmers.

The Prime Minister yesterday skipped the all-party meeting. Denying it was a break in tradition, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, ‘There was no tradition of Prime Minister attending the all-party meeting. It was started by Modi ji’.