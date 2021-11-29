UN chief follows unrest in Solomon Islands with concern

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been following the violent protests in Solomon Islands capital Honiara with concern and called for an end to the violence and the protection of hard-won peacebuilding gains, his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said.

The secretary-general urges dialogue and peaceful means to address differences in the country, he said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday reported that escalating violent demonstrations in Honiara have left several access roads blocked with some buildings set ablaze and stores looted.

So far, all UN staff have been accounted for and no damage to UN assets has been reported, it said.

There is a request for help for displaced people in Honiara. The World Health Organisation is closely working with the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health to provide support as required, said the OCHA.