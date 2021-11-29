Work together to ensure justice in POCSO cases: Stalin tells depts

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed all departments concerned to enforce the POCSO Act strictly in Tamilnadu by filing First Information Reports (FIRs) quickly in cases relating to sexual assault on children and fast-tracking investigation. He also called upon all departments concerned to work in tandem in this regard.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the officials to enhance the corpus fund for giving compensation to victims to Rs 5 crore. So far, the government has disbursed Rs 1.99 crore to 148 children towards the first instalment of the compensation.

The number of forensic labs should be increased in the State to ensure fast delivery of reports in POCSO cases, the Chief Minister said. At the Chennai Cyber Crime Branch, 3,672 pieces of information have so far been received regarding child pornography and 81 cases have been registered.