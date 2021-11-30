Gripping trailer of sports drama 83 goes viral

The trailer of Kabir Khan’s much-awaited movie 83 is finally out. The film stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev, and follows team India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The trailer of Kabir Khan’s much-awaited movie 83 is finally out. The film stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev, and follows team India’s victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The trailer speaks about Kapil.Dev and his men who land in London as underdogs. They are written off even before the World Cup begins. The likes of Srikanth, Madan Lal, Gavaskar, Sandhu and Kapil’s heroics find a place in the film. Their journey to success is what it speaks.

Ranveer as Kapil is tailor-made for the role. Besides, Ranveer Singh the movie features Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy VirkTahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone appears as Kapil’s wife Romi.