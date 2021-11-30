Stalin visits flood-hit areas, assures help

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today visited flood-hit areas in Semmencheri, Karappakkam and Okkiyam on the outskirts of Chennai and distributed relief materials to people. He assured them of all possible help from the government. He also urged officials to expedite relief measures.

In many places the relief materials were organised by DMK functionaries to enable the affected people to tide over their woes.

Stalin on Monday visited the Special Medical Camp at Poompuhar, Kolathur Main Road and inquired from the doctors about the treatment being offered to the public.

He visited various places in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts on Monday morning and in Kolathur Assembly constituency in the afternoon.

As news of the Chief Minister’s convoy splashing through the waters in their district spread, people of Jothi Nagar in Chengalpattu district wanted him to pay a visit to their locality. Stalin obliged them, oversaw the ongoing relief work and instructed the authorities to speed up the operations.