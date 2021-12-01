AIADMK appoints Tamilmagan as temporary presidium chairman

Chennai: The executive committee meeting of the AIADMK held here today unanimously appointed Tamilmagan Hussain as the temporary presidium chairman in place of E Madhusudhanan, who died recently.

A native of Kanniyakumari district, Hussain is the MGR Mandram secretary and also headed the Waqf Board.

The party’s coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami extended their greetings to him at the meeting held at party headquarters ‘MGR Maaligai’.

A total of 11 resolutions were adopted at the meeting. One of the resolutions urged the party cadres to strive hard for the party’s victory in the ensuing urban local bodies elections, strengthen the party leadership for victory in the future elections.

Resolutions urging the ruling DMK to speed up relief and restoration works in flood and rain-hit districts and provide compensation to the farmers, whose crops were submerged in the rain waters were also adopted.