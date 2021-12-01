Income Tax raids 14 places linked to Saravana Stores

Chennai: Sleuths from the Income Tax department today commenced searches at 14 premises linked to Super Saravana Stores. According to sources, the operation is being conducted suspecting tax evasion.

More than 100 I-T officials were involved in the searches, sources added. It is learnt that raids were being conducted at eight places in Chennai and six in other districts, including Coimbatore and Madurai.

In Chennai, the group’s shops at T Nagar, Purasawalkam and Chromepet were being searched. Customers were not allowed inside stores during the searches, sources said and added that outcome of the operation is expected to be revealed later in the evening or tomorrow.