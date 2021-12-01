Kamal discharged from hospital

Chennai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan who was admitted to a private hospital after he was diagnosed of Covid, returned home today.

Sources said that he has recovered well and would be in isolation at home for a few more days.

Remember the actor had been to the US recently to launch his own brand of clothing. When he returned to Chennai, he was detected with covid.

As he was admitted to hospital, he could not host Bigg Boss show last week. Actress Ramya Krishnan stepped into his shoes.