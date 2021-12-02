Big Bazaar bets big on online mode

Chennai: Big Bazaar, a hypermarket chain, has announced bringing to its customers offers and discounts on not just monthly grocery but also other household items.

‘For customer convenience, all these products and offers are also available online on shop.bigbazaar.com and Big Bazaar App with two hours home delivery promise,’ it said.

Fbb and Big Bazaar has also launched its new winter and party wear collection to answer all stylish needs of the upcoming party and vacation times, it said and added that the new range starts from Rs 599.