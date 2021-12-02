Chennai-Mumbai express turns 100

Chennai: Chennai division of Southern Railway celebrated the centenary of Chennai – Mumbai Superfast Express on Wednesday. This popular train service started its maiden run on 1 December, 1921 as Madras-Bombay fast passenger train.

The passenger service was converted into express service effectively from 1 March, 1930. Last year, on 1 July, the service became a Superfast. This train covers a total distance of 1284 kms. It passes through 31 railway stations between Chennai and Mumbai running via popular destinations such as Pune, Daund, Solapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddappah, Renigunta, Arakkonam and Tiruttani. The entire journey takes a day’s time on average.

The train offers the travellers multiple class coaches to choose train seats/berths.

To commemorate the centenary of this popular train service, a celebration was organised at Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway station ahead of the departure of the train to Mumbai CSMT. The locomotive and the last two coaches were decorated.