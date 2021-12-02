Omicron variant confirmed in 23 countries: WHO

Geneva: The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 international locations and their quantity is anticipated to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing right here, Tedros stated the emergence of the Omicron variant has understandably captured world consideration.

At least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron and we expect that number to grow. WHO takes this development extremely seriously, stated Tedros throughout a press convention.

WHO takes this development extremely seriously, and so should every country. But it should not surprise us. This is what viruses do. And it`s what this virus will continue to do, as we long as we allow it to continue spreading, he added.

Tedros stated that WHO is studying extra on a regular basis about Omicron, however there`s nonetheless extra to study its impact on transmission, the severity of illness, and the effectiveness of assessments, therapeutics and vaccines.

Several WHO advisory groups have met over the last couple of days to evaluate the emerging evidence, and prioritise the studies needed to answer these questions, he added.

Earlier, the top of the UN well being company has criticized blunt and blanket measures taken by international locations previously few days to cease the unfold of the Omicron variant.

In a press release on Tuesday, the WHO Director-General stated that it was deeply concerning that Botswana and South Africa, the place the brand new variant was first recognized, had been being penalized by others for doing the right thing.

Dozens of nations have imposed journey bans on the southern African nations because the mutation was found on the finish of final week.