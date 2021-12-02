Redmi launches ‘next-gen’ Note

Chennai: Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, has announced the launch of its 11th gen smartphone under its Note series, Redmi Note 11T 5G.

According to a press release, the new phone boasts a powerful flagship-level 6nm MediaTekDimensity 810 chipset offering an all-round stellar performance for daily usage.

Commenting on the launch, Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer, Xiaomi India, said, ‘With the launch of Redmi Note 11T 5G, we are bringing a remarkable Dimensity 810 chipset, upgraded 33W fast charging with

a massive 5000mAh battery and a 50MP main camera to offer an upgraded user experience.’