Tamilnadu pays rich tributes to Rosaiah

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamilnadu Governor R.N.Ravi Chief Ministr M K Stalin and other leaders today condoled the death of former TN and Karnataka Governor Dr Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away in Hyderabad.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, ‘Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I recall my interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers and later when he was Tamil Nadu Governor. His contributions to public service will be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.’

In his message, Ravi said ‘I am deeply shocked and grieved to hear about the sad demise of Dr Rosaiah, who is the Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.’

Dr Rosaiah was a senior Statesman, Parliamentarian and known for his administrative acumen and had held the important portfolio of Minister of Finance in Andhra Pradesh and presented budget for sixteen times, the Governor said, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

Ravi said his contributions to Andhra Pradesh as its longest serving Finance Minister are well recognised. He had also served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was a humble and pious person.

‘His death is an irreparable loss to the Nation and to the State of Andhra Pradesh in particular’, Ravi said.

‘I convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved members of the family and pray to God to rest his soul in peace’, he said.

Stalin in a tweet said he was pained to hear about the passing away of Dr Rosaiah. ‘Pained to hear about the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Former Governor of Tamil Nadu Dr.Konijeti Rosaiah, a man of vast experience, knowledge and a veteran statesman.’

‘I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief’, he said.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled the death of Dr Rosaiah and recalled his services as former AP Chief Minister and former Governor of Tamilnadu and Karnataka.