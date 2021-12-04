Teaser of Maayon attracts specially-challenged

As part of World Disability Day, the special teaser of Maayon starring Sibiraj and produced by Double Meaning Productions by Arunmozho Manickanlm has been released created exclusively for specially-challenged. It has garnered attention of all. As part of World Disability Day, the special teaser of Maayon starring Sibiraj and produced by Double Meaning Productions by Arunmozho Manickanlm has been released created exclusively for specially-challenged. It has garnered attention of all.

Arunmozhi Manicjam has tweeted in his social media account, ” My greetings to all on this day. I have always kept faith on memory based culture. As a result, made this special teaser for visually-challenged with special sounds to help.them understand it and enjoy it better “.

“We all carry difficulties and fear in us. It is natural for many. While for few, it would have been inflicted by others in the society. Hence we all have to travel together to make this inclusive society. Happy World Disability Day”.

The specially challenged are children of God. They are specially- talented. We should help them to achieve big and stand with them lets resolve on this day to make the world a better place for them to live. Our teaser has given them joy and happiness. I request all to make more art works in future for them to understand better.

Sibiraj plays the leaf role and Tanya Ravichandran is the female lead. Radharavi,, KS Ravikumar, Bags alias Bagawathy Perumal are in the cast. Arunmozhi Manickam has also writtenstory and screenplay and it is directed by N Kishore. Ramprasadh handles camera, music is by Ilayaraj. Special audio notes has been rendered for this teaser by Inspiring Illango.