Argentina clinches second junior hockey WC title

Bhubaneswar: Lautaro Domene struck a hat-trick as a determined Argentina stunned six-time champion Germany 4-2 to clinch its second FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

Domene converted three penalty corners in the 10th, 25th and 50th minute, while Franco Agoistini (60th) scored a field goal just seconds from the final hooter to hand Argentina its second title.

Julius Hayner (36th) and Mas Pfandt (47th) were the goal getters for Germany.

Argentina had earlier won the title way back in 2005 in Rotterdam where it defeated Australia 2-1.

The Argentines were by far the better side on display in the first quarter as they dominated the game by pressing hard on the German defence.

As has been their game, the Germans sat back and waited for counterattacks.

But Germany’s ploy backfired as Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute through Domene from a penalty corner. Argentina doubled its lead in the 25th minute when Domene once again found the back of the net from a penalty corner to go into half time leading 2-0.

Title hopes already shattered, defending champion India even failed to finish on the podium as it lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match.