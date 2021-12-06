Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN  

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 724 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday. The positivity rate in the State stands at 0.7 per cent.

After 743 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,041. Chennai reported 131 new cases (136) and Coimbatore 124 (130), as per State government data.

Chengalpattu recorded 61 infections, Namakkal 41 and Salem 37.

Twenty-one districts recorded cases in single digit. Perambalur, Theni and Ramanathapuram saw no fresh case. The State’s active caseload touched 8,041.

As many as 1,01,820 people were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, the bulletin said.