India reports 8,306 new Covid cases, 211 deaths

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India registered 8,306 new coronavirus cases and 211 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update today.

With 8,834 recoveries, the active cases in India stood at 98,416. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for ten straight days and less than 50,000 for 162 consecutive days now.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,73,537. In India, the first death due to the Covid pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, as per the data. As many as 8,834 people recuperated in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries jumped to 34,069,608.

India’s active caseload presently stands at 98,416 and active cases account for 0.28 per cent of the country’s total positive Cases, which is also the lowest since March 2020.