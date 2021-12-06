Thanne Vandi will be a different film, says Manika Vidya

Thanne Vandi, featuring actor Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah is all set for release 10 December.

The film has Vil Ambu fame Samskruthy in female lead role and is directed by debut filmmaker Manika Vidya, who was an assistant to filmmakers Rasu Madhuravan, Manoj Kumar and Tarun Gopi.

Says Manika Vidya, ‘The hero protagonist is a water supplier in Madurai, who happens to be a drunkard as well. It revolves around a clash between the hero and a newly appointed District Revenue Officer.’

‘The District Revenue Officer’s role is very crucial in the movie. It has powerful dialogues. It was even liked by many leading artistes and finally we zeroed in on

Ashwathi.

She has delivered a laudable performance’, he adds.

Thambi Ramaiah will be playing the reel dad of Umapathy in this film. Devadarshini, Bala Saravanan, Vidyullekha, George, Manoj Kumar, Mullai and Kothandam of Vijay TV fame, ‘Aadukalam’ Naren, Krishnamoorthy, Madurai Muthu of Sun TV, and Pichaikkaran Moorthy form part of the cast.

The technical team includes Venkat (cinematography), Veera Samar (art), AL Ramesh (editor), Moses (music), Supreme Sundar (stunts), and Dinesh-Dheena (choreography).