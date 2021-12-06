TN readies health infra to handle Omicron

Chennai: Though there are no cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the State yet, the Tamilnadu government is not leaving any stone unturned.

Isolation wards have been kept ready in Government medical college hospitals in Chennai, Trichy and Coimbatore. Government hospitals in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts have also created wards with piped oxygen supply. The State has stocked up on adequate drugs for management of these cases, officials said.

After two international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, a couple of more passengers tested positive for the infection. It is yet to be ascertained if he has been infected with the Omicron variant, said officials.

Meanwhile, the State government is tightening its grip on those hesitating to vaccinate against Covid-19 by restricting their access to public places. While the move has come in the wake of Omicron scare, some district collectors and local bodies have already announced that only vaccinated people will be allowed in public places.