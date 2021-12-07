Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu on Monday night reported 719 new Covid-19 cases as against 724 on Sunday. After 737 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,013.

There were ten deaths and 1,01,255 samples tested. Chennai reported 128 new cases (131) and Coimbatore 120 (124).

As many as 737 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 26,86,683. A total of 8,013 patients are undergoing treatment.

On Monday, a total of 3,58,197 persons were vaccinated, as per State government data. There are a total of 315 testing facilities in the State.