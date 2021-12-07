Govt doctor suspended for sexually harassing patient

Madurai: A radiologist at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai was placed under suspension on Monday on charges of sexually harassing a woman patient.

Sources said radiologist Dr Chakravarthi sexually harassed the 24-year-old patient on the pretext of examining her, after sending the nurse out of the scan room on 27 November.

Following a complaint from the woman, an internal committee conducted an inquiry into the allegation as per the protocol.

The committee’s report was sent to the Director of Medical Education. Based on the findings on the internal committee, Hospital Dean Dr A Rathinavel has suspended the erring medical officer.

Further action will be initiated against him, the sources added.