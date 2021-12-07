IKK to hit screens 10 Dec

JIIVI fame screenwriter Babu Tamizh is all set to amuse audience with a newfangled concept of blending psychology with the fantasy in his directorial debut movie IKK. The movie will hit screens 10 December. JIIVI fame screenwriter Babu Tamizh is all set to amuse audience with a newfangled concept of blending psychology with the fantasy in his directorial debut movie IKK. The movie will hit screens 10 December.

The film is bankrolled by Naveen and Prabhu of Dharmraj Films. Babu Tamizh has written and directed this film.

Babu Tamizh garnered fabulous reception among the film critics and audiences for his new-dimensional hyperlink concept-based screenwriting for JIIVI. He is now back with yet another fresh theme with ‘IKK’. The story revolves around the psychological hurdles faced by a football player that consequently paves the way to enigmatic fantasy moments. The psychological thriller genre isn’t something new to the world cinema panorama, but this is the first-ever time a movie is made based on a new genre of ‘Psychological Fantasy’. Much similar to JIIVI, this movie will endow audiences with unexpected twists, turns, and surprise elements in the screenplay.

Newcomers Yogesh and Anicka Vikhraman are playing the titular roles in this film, which has an ensemble star-cast comprising Guru Somasundaram, Aadukalam Naren, YG Mahendran, and a few more familiar actors. Radhakrishnan makes his debut as a cinematographer with this film. Music director Gavaskar Avinash has composed songs and BGM for this movie. Manikumaran of Pyaar Prema Kadhal fame is handling editing.

The entire film has been shot in and around the exotic locales of Chennai and a song in Malaysia.